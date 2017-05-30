10 ways to have a better conversation

Celeste Headlee is an expert in talking to people. As part of her job as a public radio host and interviewer, she talks to hundreds of people each year, teasing from her guests what makes them interesting. At a TEDx conference two years ago, Headlee shared 10 tips for having a better conversations that work for anyone:

1. Don’t multitask.

2. Don’t pontificate.

3. Use open-ended questions.

4. Go with the flow.

5. If you don’t know, say that you don’t know.

6. Don’t equate your experience with theirs.

7. Try not to repeat yourself.

8. Stay out of the weeds.

9. Listen.

10. Be brief.

Watch the video for the explanations of each point. I’m pretty good on 1, 5, & 7 while I struggle with 3, 4, and sometimes 6. 9 is a constant struggle and depends on how much I’ve talked with other people recently. (via swissmiss)