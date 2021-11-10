homeaboutarchivepodcastnewslettermembership!
19th-Century Illustrations of the Great Barrier Reef

posted by Jason Kottke   Nov 10, 2021

Great Barrier Reef corals

Great Barrier Reef anemones

Great Barrier Reef corals

In 1893, English marine biologist William Saville-Kent published his 550-page book, The Great Barrier Reef of Australia: Its Products and Potentialities. Accompanying the text are more than a dozen full-color illustrations of the plants and animals of the reef, drawn from Saville-Kent’s watercolors painted on location. You can peruse the entire book at the Internet Archive or the Biodiversity Heritage Library or take a look at the illustrations at The Marginalian (where prints are also available).

